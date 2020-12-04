Lexington Mayor Gorton taps 25-year department veteran as new fire chief

LFUCG

Lexington will soon have a new fire chief.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday Assistant Chief of Administration Jason Wells, a 25-year veteran of the department, will take the helm of Kentucky’s second-largest fire service next month.

Wells will replace the city’s first female fire chief, Kristin Chilton, who is retiring in early January.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to have earned the opportunity to lead the Lexington Fire Department,” Wells said. “While we have experienced many challenges this past year we know that there are many more to come. “

Wells takes over the department, which also operates the city’s ambulance service, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has temporarily sidelined many firefighters due to exposure to the highly contagious virus. City and fire officials have said the department has been able to staff all fire and ambulance runs despite sometimes high numbers of firefighters who are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

Wells was picked from 24 applications. Gorton interviewed two finalists and selected Wells Thursday.

“Our fire department is one of the best in the country,” Gorton said. “Jason will work with our firefighters to build on that excellence.”

Under Chilton, the department received some of its highest fire protection ratings, it opened a new fire station and started a community paramedicine program that connects frequent ambulance users to social services or medical care, decreasing dependence on costly ambulance runs.

Wells has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University in organizational leadership and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of the Cumberlands. He also participated in the Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

“Through the program I have gained knowledge and experience as well as a network of peers to provide community and support,” Wells has said about the institute.

He has held various positions in the department during his more than two decades with the city including assistant chief of Prevention and Preparedness.

Wells’ ties to the department go back more than 25 years. His father, Jim Wells, was also a Lexington firefighter.

Wells starts Jan. 4.