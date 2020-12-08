Part of I-64 shut down after crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lexington

Part of Interstate 64 in Lexington was shut down Tuesday morning after a collision involving a tractor-trailer near the Scott County line.

There were multiple crashes in the area, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. But the accident involving a tractor-trailer caused crews to be on scene for at least a couple hours.

The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m., according to Jordan Saas, battalion chief for the Lexington Fire Department. The crash involved a truck that suffered a “significant fuel leak,” Saas said.

An ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital, Saas said. He wasn’t immediately able to say how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Fire department crews were cleaning up the fuel leak as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pecco, Inc., environmental consultants in Central Kentucky, had been called in to assist, Saas said.

Traffic wasn’t moving on a several mile stretch on I-64, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. But police were able to reopen all but one lane by about 7:30 a.m., and all lanes were reopened on the Scott County side of the roadway, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Drivers should still expect some delays, traffic management said around 7:30 a.m.