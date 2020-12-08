After employee tests positive for COVID, Fayette County motor vehicle division closes

A division of the Fayette County Clerk’s office that handles motor vehicle titles and license plates shut down Tuesday and will be closed to in-person business indefinitely.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said one employee in the motor vehicle department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two others are quarantining and are in the process of being tested.

“Given the positivity rate and the fact that it continues to rise, I am treating the positive case as an indication that repeated exposure is defeating even our best protocols,” Blevins said. “ We will close indefinitely and await better health conditions to reopen.”

All vehicle renewals and transfer paperwork will have to be mailed in or dropped off. There is a gray drop-off box for the Fayette County Clerk’s office near the second floor entrance in the Helix parking garage adjacent to the clerk’s office at 162 E. Main Street, Blevins said in a Facebook post announcing the closure of the motor vehicle division.

The rest of the office is open to in-person traffic by appointment only to minimize the number of people in the Main Street office to allow for social distancing. The office has also moved many forms online. To find out more go to the clerk’s office website at fayettecountyclerk.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.