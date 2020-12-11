Lexington health commissioner resigning, hopes for COVID-19 progress before his exit

Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, commissioner of health for Lexington, will step down from his position in the summer of 2021, he announced Friday.

Humbaugh has been with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department since June 2016. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health will select a search firm to find qualified candidates to fill the position, according to the announcement.

“I’m hopeful that by the summer of 2021, we as a community will be in a much better place in terms of the pandemic,” Humbaugh said in a statement. “Let’s all continue to work together to help make that a reality. The COVID-19 vaccines that are on the horizon have the potential to be a game-changer by bringing us protection against the virus.”

Humbaugh also said he enjoyed working with the health department team.

“Every day, and not just in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these folks embody the standard for excellence in public health.”

