Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fayette County

Lexington health commissioner resigning, hopes for COVID-19 progress before his exit

Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, commissioner of health for Lexington, will step down from his position in the summer of 2021, he announced Friday.

Humbaugh has been with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department since June 2016. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health will select a search firm to find qualified candidates to fill the position, according to the announcement.

“I’m hopeful that by the summer of 2021, we as a community will be in a much better place in terms of the pandemic,” Humbaugh said in a statement. “Let’s all continue to work together to help make that a reality. The COVID-19 vaccines that are on the horizon have the potential to be a game-changer by bringing us protection against the virus.”

Humbaugh also said he enjoyed working with the health department team.

“Every day, and not just in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these folks embody the standard for excellence in public health.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service