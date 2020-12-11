‘Like a bomb went off.’ Part of Lexington house collapses during fire

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
A large house in the Beaumont area of Lexington partially collapsed after it caught fire Friday. The house was “well involved” in flames and part of the structure has collapsed, according to the fire department. The department is asking people to stay away from the scene. Colleen Kelly said she was working in the neighborhood and was nearby when the house caught fire. She said there was thick black smoke in the sky. “When it first happened, it looked like a bomb went off,” she said. The fire at the house on Savannah Lane near Beaumont Centre Lane was reported about 12:05 p.m. Roughly 16 fire and supervisor vehicles were dispatched and on scene. This developing story will be updated.
