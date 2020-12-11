‘Like a bomb went off.’ Part of Lexington house collapses during fire

Asymptomatic people worried they have COVID-19 and wanting a test have been clogging emergency departments at hospitals in Lexington, which is a problem, local health officials said Friday morning.
Providers and administrators from UK HealthCare, CHI Saint Joseph Health and Baptist Health Lexington said this notable uptick in people visiting the hospital with mild or no symptoms of the novel coronavirus began happening before Thanksgiving.KEEP READING
