Missing Lexington woman ran off the road before dying of hypothermia, authorities say

A missing Lexington woman was found dead from hypothermia in her vehicle Friday morning, according to Madison County authorities.

Jeanette Henderson, 73, was found in her vehicle on White Hall Shrine Road in Madison County, according to the Madison County sheriff’s office. Henderson hadn’t been seen or heard from since Dec. 6, according to the sheriff’s office. She was reported missing on Dec. 9. She was found just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe she got lost, ran off the road and got her vehicle stuck, Deputy Michael Stotts said.

“She had attempted to get her vehicle un-stuck and wasn’t able to do so,” Stotts said.

Henderson didn’t have a cellphone with her, Stotts said. The coroner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia among other medical issues, Stotts said.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said it’s hard to tell exactly when she died. But she had likely been there since the day she went missing and died shortly after getting stuck.

No foul play was suspected, but an investigation into the death was ongoing Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.