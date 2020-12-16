Blasting in Lexington’s Hamburg area shakes ground, nerves. It will continue for months.

Blasting for pipe installation at the new Hamburg campus for Baptist Health Lexington began last week and will likely continue for several months, hospital officials said.

The blasting at the 129-acre site off of Polo Club Boulevard between Man o’ War Boulevard and Winchester Road has rattled windows and raised eyebrows in the surrounding Hamburg neighborhoods, including Tuscany, a subdivision across Interstate 75 from the new campus location.

Blasting for foundation and other work at the new Baptist Health Hamburg site has begun off of Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington. Blasting will occur for months, hospital officials said. Beth Musgrave bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

Ruth Ann Childers, a spokeswoman for Baptist Health Lexington, said Congleton-Hacker, the contractor, has said blasting will likely occur between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, for the next several months. The blasts will last a few seconds.

Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington, said the hospital received its ground disturbance permits in November to begin construction on the campus. The complex will include a multi-story hospital, an outpatient surgery center, medical offices and a cancer center. Baptist Health Lexington has said the new campus, when completed in 2024, will employ up to 600 people.

The Baptist Health Lexington campus on Nicholasville Road will remain. The Hamburg campus will help the hospital system provide more outpatient services to clients from Lexington and the surrounding counties, hospital officials have previously said.

Blasting is overseen by state regulators. People who use explosives, referred to as blasters, must be certified by the state and must receive a permit. However, the state does not permit specific blasting sites, said John Mura, a spokesman for the state Energy and Environment Cabinet.