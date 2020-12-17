Lexington pedestrian has serious injuries. He was hit on Richmond Road, police say

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Lexington Wednesday had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Richmond Road near the cross street of Fontaine Road, police Lt. Daniel Truex said. A male victim was found and taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was crossing the road and ran out in front of the vehicle,” Truex said. It seemed as though the driver didn’t see the victim in time, Truex said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and waited for police to respond, Truex said. A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene to investigate, and the investigation was ongoing Thursday morning, Truex said. Police don’t expect the driver will face any charges.