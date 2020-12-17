Lawsuit against Lexington coffee shop that defied COVID-19 orders dismissed

A lawsuit filed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department against Brewed, a coffee shop that defied orders to halt indoor dining, has been dismissed.

Both parties and Judge Thomas L. Travis had said during a previous hearing that the lawsuit would be irrelevant once the orders by Gov. Andy Beshear against indoor dining had expired. That order expired Monday.

The owner of Brewed, Andrew Cooperrider, had turned the coffee shop’s fate into a rallying point for people who disagree with Beshear’s orders to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Attorneys for Cooperrider and the health department filed an agreed order Wednesday, and a judge signed off on it Thursday, dismissing the lawsuit, according to court records. The agreed order stated that both sides will pay their own attorney fees and court costs, and that pending motions in the case were also dismissed.