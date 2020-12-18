Lexington house damaged after ‘heavy fire’ overnight

A Lexington house was significantly damaged in a fire Thursday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Fifth Street, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. Crews saw “a large amount of flames” coming from the second story of the house when they arrived on scene, Saas said. The fire was extinguished without incident and no injuries were reported, Saas said.

“Crews had heavy fire on the second floor, so I would say the damage was significant,” Saas said.

There were no injuries reported, Saas said. The home was undergoing construction or renovations and it was unclear if anyone lived there, Saas said. Because the home was undergoing work, the department was concerned about the potential for collapse, he said.

A fire investigator responded to the scene, Saas said. The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Friday morning.

