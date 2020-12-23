Special drive-through Lexington COVID-19 clinic vaccinates staff from medical offices

As many as 200 front line health care workers were vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 Wednesday, as the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department administered its first shipment of vaccines.

The vaccinations were given to frontline health care workers who work for smaller health care providers, officials said. The larger health care providers, like major hospitals in the area, already received vaccinations for their employees.

Lexington’s firefighters and paramedics also began getting vaccinated Wednesday at a different vaccination clinic, according to the health department.

“This is an important step in making sure these frontline public safety team members are able to safely protect our community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement shared to social media.

Wednesday’s drive-through operation previewed how the health department can distribute the vaccines to larger groups when time comes.

There were up to 200 slots available Wednesday for vaccinations and they all filled up, health department spokesman Kevin Hall said. The health department worked with the Lexington Medical Society because the medical society had a roster of health care workers in smaller health care networks. Hall said there would be “no doses wasted.”

“We are fitting in as many people as possible who were pre-registered,” Hall said. “And some of our staff who are forward-facing — patient-facing individuals will also be able to get vaccinated.”

The vaccinations were administered in a drive-through clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church. The recipientshad to register beforehand and were given the shots while still in their vehicle. The recipients had to stay on scene afterwards to assure they had no allergic reactions to the vaccine.

Paramedics were at the church in case anyone did have an allergic reaction.

Within the demographic of health care workers, older workers and people with underlying conditions were prioritized, Hall said.

Lori Barton, a medical anesthesiologist at the Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center, said getting vaccinated was “imperative” because she works with people’s airways.

“Knowing that I’m decreasing the spread of the disease ... it’s the best Christmas present I could’ve given myself.”

Who’s next?

There are still more first responders and health care workers at smaller clinics who need to be vaccinated, Hall said. Those demographics will continue to be prioritized.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facility residents are also in the process of getting their vaccinations through Walgreens and CVS, Hall said.

Vaccinations for broader populations are further down the road, Hall said. But small vaccination clinics like the one done Wednesday will help the health department figure out how to run larger-scale vaccination clinics more efficiently once the vaccine is widely available, Hall said.