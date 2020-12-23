Crash involving street sweeper causes life-threatening injuries, Lexington police say

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning when the driver of an SUV rear-ended a street-sweeper on Polo Club Boulevard, according to Lexington police.

The woman was a passenger in the SUV, which hit the street sweeper while it was cleaning a bike lane, police said. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Polo Club Boulevard, near the Costco and Cabela’s stores. The woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to police Lt. Daniel Truex.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

“It looks like potentially there were some visibility issues,” Truex said.

Other potential factors in the crash were still being investigated, he said. Part of Polo Club Boulevard was shut down for about an hour and a half while crews investigated and cleaned the scene, Truex said.

Police didn’t anticipate any charges over the crash, but that could change over the course of the investigation, Truex said.