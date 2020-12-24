Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fayette County

Lexington police trying to find 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday

Lexington police were still searching Thursday for a child who went missing the day before.

Anabel Cannon, 12, was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Cannon is approximately 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and “Grinch” pajama pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Cannon’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service