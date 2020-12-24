Lexington police trying to find 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday

Lexington police were still searching Thursday for a child who went missing the day before.

Anabel Cannon, 12, was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Cannon is approximately 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and “Grinch” pajama pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Cannon’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.