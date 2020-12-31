Lexington police block traffic, evacuate downtown on New Years’ Eve over safety issue

Lexington police were blocking off traffic and evacuating downtown areas on New Years’ Eve. ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Police Department Thursday night evacuated buildings and asked people to avoid the downtown area due to an undisclosed “incident.”

The police department said around 8:30 p.m. its officers were “working an incident in the area of Short Street and Market.” Pedestrians and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police department officials added at 8:45 p.m. that traffic was shut down in the downtown area and the area of Vine Street to Third Street was being evacuated. The area of Broadway to Martin Luther King Boulevard was also being evacuated, police said.

Some people leaving the area said they were asked to leave the area because of a bomb threat. They also said they saw police operating a robot.

