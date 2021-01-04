‘Various collisions,’ pileup on a major Lexington road cause Monday traffic delays

Lexington drivers Monday morning were asked to avoid part of New Circle Road due to “various collisions” on both sides of the road.

There were multiple crashes on the outer loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road, according to Lexington police. One lane of the outer loop was blocked, police said. There was also a large pileup of vehicles on the inner loop at Versailles Road, police said.

“We had one (wreck) and then the next thing you know we had eight cars involved,” police Lt. Ronald Keaton said.

Police called tow trucks for five of the eight vehicles involved in the inner loop collision, Keaton said. The outer loop crash involved one person with minor injuries, Keaton said.

At least one of the wrecks was caused by ice on an overpass, Keaton said. Police also responded to reports Monday morning of ice on bridges in other areas of Lexington.

The inner loop accident initially caused at least one lane to be blocked, but additional lanes were shut down so that the vehicles could be removed from the road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The inner loop was eventually shut down in that area, and traffic was diverted to the Versailles Road exit ramp, according to the traffic management center.

Responding officers were still on scene of the collisions on both sides of the road at 8 a.m.