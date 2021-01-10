Head-on crash in Lexington kills brother and sister, both teens

A crash Saturday in Lexington killed two teens.

At 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, police and fire officials were called to a head-on crash involving two vehicles on Athens Boonesboro Road. The crash killed a brother and sister, 16-year-old Hailey Nicole Smith and 19-year-old Andrew Lee Smith, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Hailey Nicole Smith was driving and Andrew Lee Smith was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Both died at the scene of the crash.

Autopsies will be performed by the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort on Monday, according to the coroner’s office.