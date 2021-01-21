Fayette County

1 person hospitalized after early-morning fire at a Lexington apartment

One person was hospitalized Thursday morning after an apartment building caught fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ryan Circle around 6:15 a.m. after someone reported a smoke odor. Firefighters found an apartment building on fire when they arrived, Saas said. The fire was deemed “under control” at about 6:30 a.m., Saas said, but the building sustained “moderate” damage.

The severity of the victim’s injuries was unknown as of 7 a.m.

An investigator responded to the scene to determine what caused the fire, Saas said.

