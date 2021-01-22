Fayette County

Warning: Bridge construction on Man o’ War could cause traffic backups next week

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government

The construction of a long-awaited pedestrian bridge in the Hamburg area will cause some lane closures on a busy section of Man o’ War Boulevard next week, city officials warned Friday.

The lane closures will start Tuesday and will continue until Friday on Man o’ War between Helmsdale Place and Pink Pigeon Parkway, so crews can place structural beams for the 280-foot Brighton Rail Trail Bridge.

On Tuesday, there will be minor lane closures as crews set up cranes and deliveries are made to the site.

On Wednesday, there will be lane closures on both sides of Man o’ War between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday’s construction will close Man o’ War at night:

The construction of the $2.8 million 280-foot federally funded bridge has been more than a decade in the making. Plans for the bridge that will connect trail systems in Liberty Park and Hamburg neighborhoods have been on the books since 2009. Getting funding for the pedestrian bridge delayed the bridge’s construction for years, city officials have said.

Construction on the bridge started in September and is expected to be completed this summer.

Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave has covered government and politics for the Herald-Leader for more than a decade. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has worked as a reporter in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Washington D.C.
