Warning: Bridge construction on Man o’ War could cause traffic backups next week

The construction of a long-awaited pedestrian bridge in the Hamburg area will cause some lane closures on a busy section of Man o’ War Boulevard next week, city officials warned Friday.

The lane closures will start Tuesday and will continue until Friday on Man o’ War between Helmsdale Place and Pink Pigeon Parkway, so crews can place structural beams for the 280-foot Brighton Rail Trail Bridge.

On Tuesday, there will be minor lane closures as crews set up cranes and deliveries are made to the site.

On Wednesday, there will be lane closures on both sides of Man o’ War between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday’s construction will close Man o’ War at night:

Beginning at 6 p.m., the center lane of Man o’ War will be closed in each direction to move the existing barrier wall and to set up a crane. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Beginning around 10 p.m., Man o’ War, between Pink Pigeon Parkway and Liberty/Todds roads, will be completely shut down. Local access to Helmsdale Place and the Brighton Place Shoppes will be available via the Liberty Road entrance.

Motorists on Man o’ War heading toward Interstate 75 can detour via Liberty Road to Star Shoot Parkway to Pink Pigeon. Detour signage and police will be on site. The goal is to set the bridge beams and reopen Man o’ War before 6 a.m. on Friday, city officials said.

The construction of the $2.8 million 280-foot federally funded bridge has been more than a decade in the making. Plans for the bridge that will connect trail systems in Liberty Park and Hamburg neighborhoods have been on the books since 2009. Getting funding for the pedestrian bridge delayed the bridge’s construction for years, city officials have said.

Construction on the bridge started in September and is expected to be completed this summer.