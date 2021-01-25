Crash at busy downtown Lexington intersection causes injuries, traffic backups

A major Lexington intersection was briefly shut down Monday morning after a crash, which caused injuries.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. when someone ran a red light, Lexington police Lt. Daniel Truex said. Both cars involved suffered “significant” damage, he said. There was only one person in each car, and both of them suffered minor injuries. One of them was transported to a hospital.

The Lexington police and fire departments responded to the intersection of South Limestone and East Maxwell Street at about 6:20 a.m. The intersection was shut down just after 6:30 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. One lane on South Limestone was open just before 7 a.m., and traffic from East Maxwell Street was being diverted onto Limestone.

The wreck was cleared just before 7:30 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash was still being investigated by police later Monday morning.