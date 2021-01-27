Lexington explores selling three buildings, including ArtsPlace, to generate cash

A subcommittee of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has recommended the city sell ArtsPlace and two other buildings to generate money. ArtsPlace is currently the home of LexArts in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 26, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

A Lexington council subcommittee has recommended the city consider selling three buildings, including the home of LexArts on Mill Street.

The subcommittee reviewed 658 Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council-owned properties to determine if any should be sold. Most properties were excluded based on a host of criteria that limited the properties to be evaluated to 43.

The three targeted properties include:

ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street.

Morton House, 530 North Limestone Street in Duncan Park.

Old Fire Station #2, 415 East New Circle Road.

The subcommittee, which included Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Councilwoman Amanda Bledsoe, Councilman Richard Moloney and former Councilman Bill Farmer Jr., recommended the city talk to LexArts, a nonprofit, about purchasing the Mill Street property. The subcommittee also recommended talking to The Nest, a nonprofit that serves family and children, about purchasing the Morton House in Duncan Park.

“This is to start discussions,” Bledsoe said during the council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee session on Tuesday. “This is one step in a multi-step process.”

The committee voted unanimously Tuesday to allow city officials to begin initial discussions with LexArts and The Nest about the buildings.

The former fire station on New Circle Road is currently used by the fire department for storage and houses the community paramedicine program that connects frequent ambulance users with primary care or other services, said Sally Hamilton, the city’s chief administrative officer. A new fire station was built in 2017 on Eastland Drive to replace the one on New Circle Road.

“We need to have discussions with fire and see what they are doing,” Hamilton said. Those discussions would have to happen before the city issues a request for proposals to sell the property, which is in a prime commercial corridor along New Circle Road.

Arts group talks with city about buying building

ArtsPlace is leased to LexArts for $12,000 a year. The lease expired in 2018 after several extensions were granted. The city takes care of all maintenance and repairs over $5,000. LexArts is responsible for other expenses including cleaning, utilities and management of the building.

ArtsPlace is also home to other arts organizations including Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra, Lexington Ballet, Lexington Chamber Chorale and the Lexington Philharmonic. In addition to office space, it also has several artist studios and is home to the Red Barn Radio weekly syndicated radio hour. Fayette County Property Value Administration records show the building is 27,045 square feet and is assessed at $1.8 million.

Subcommittee notes show that if LexArts does not wish to purchase the property, it should be sold but not before other options for arts organizations housed at ArtsPlace are explored.

Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, said, “The city is mindful of the present use of the buildings and the mission of the tenants. We will approach our conversations with them in that vein.”

Maury Sparrow, director of communications for LexArts, said the arts group has been in discussions with the city about purchasing the building.

“LexArts and city officials have had preliminary but meaningful conversations about the possible sale of ArtsPlace,” Sparrow said.” If LexArts were to consider purchasing the building, there are multiple financing options that would be considered.”

Federal grants may help The Nest buy Morton House

The Nest leases Morton House, built in 1810, and another building in Duncan Park for $1 annually. Morton House was acquired by the city in 1913, according to property tax records. It is assessed at $900,000. The Nest is responsible for all utilities, janitorial work and interior repairs. The city is responsible for exterior repairs.

Jeffrey Wright, the executive director of The Nest, said Tuesday he had not yet been approached by the city about purchasing the building.

“The city has not made us aware of this most recent update,” Wright said.” The Nest has been providing services to families in need from the Morton House in Duncan Park since 1986. We have been very grateful for LFUCG’s support over all these years and we would certainly consider the possibility of making this a permanent location for the crucial services we provide for the community.”

Federal grants could be used to help The Nest purchase the property, according to notes from the subcommittee.

The subcommittee on government properties began meeting in October. A review of all city-owned property was delegated to the group after the city’s revenues began to plummet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bledsoe said the subcommittee will continue to look at other buildings and property in the coming months to determine the best use of some properties. The group is also asking a city parks advisory committee to evaluate some park properties. The city has more than 200 parks and dozens of community centers.