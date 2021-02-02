‘Keep trying.’ Horse Park COVID-19 vaccination center in Lexington opens Tuesday.

AP

Kentucky kicked off one of its first regional vaccine centers Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear said the Lexington operation and others opening soon in the state will be the primary way the doses are administered to the public.

The center at the Kentucky Horse Park begins distributing the vaccine at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Appearing at the site, Beshear explained that the state cannot turn to health care providers’ like doctors’ offices for distribution until the supply of the vaccine becomes more steady and reliable. A lot of health care providers want to give out the vaccines, but “if we were to supply them all, everybody would get 36 doses.”

Appointments at the Horse Park were filled within minutes of the slots being posted Thursday. The state was expecting to distribute about 3,000 doses through the week. More appointments will be made available for next week.

Technology and customer service are the biggest challenges in setting up the vaccine centers, Beshear said.

Jim Gray, who heads up the vaccination effort in the state, urged those eligible to watch for more appointment slots to open.

“Please keep trying” to sign up, he said.

Additional regional centers will be announced Thursday with appointment opportunities posted online at about 5 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear is in Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park today to kick off the regional COVID-19 vaccination program. Beshear is expected to speak in a few minutes with vaccinations starting here later this morning. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/1P0O8Eu27L — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) February 2, 2021 Ann Reed, Louisville division president for Kroger Health, says “today is just the beginning” in Kroger’s effort to vaccinate Kentucky residents. Says she hopes vaccinations will eventually be available in Kroger stores. — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) February 2, 2021 Gray says trying to vaccinate the masses at a rate that meets demand is the “Largest logistics challenge in world history.” — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) February 2, 2021 Paul French, a 74-year-old veteran from Lincoln County is getting the vaccine on camera this morning.



Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says French is a diabetic with a pacemaker and he’s one treatment away from finishing his chemotherapy.



“I think if anybody deserves it, it’s him” — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) February 2, 2021