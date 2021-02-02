Fayette County
‘Keep trying.’ Horse Park COVID-19 vaccination center in Lexington opens Tuesday.
Kentucky kicked off one of its first regional vaccine centers Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear said the Lexington operation and others opening soon in the state will be the primary way the doses are administered to the public.
The center at the Kentucky Horse Park begins distributing the vaccine at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Appearing at the site, Beshear explained that the state cannot turn to health care providers’ like doctors’ offices for distribution until the supply of the vaccine becomes more steady and reliable. A lot of health care providers want to give out the vaccines, but “if we were to supply them all, everybody would get 36 doses.”
Appointments at the Horse Park were filled within minutes of the slots being posted Thursday. The state was expecting to distribute about 3,000 doses through the week. More appointments will be made available for next week.
Technology and customer service are the biggest challenges in setting up the vaccine centers, Beshear said.
Jim Gray, who heads up the vaccination effort in the state, urged those eligible to watch for more appointment slots to open.
“Please keep trying” to sign up, he said.
Additional regional centers will be announced Thursday with appointment opportunities posted online at about 5 p.m.
