Snow, ice cause dozens of traffic accidents in Lexington. More snow may recoat roads.

Snow and ice led to dozens of traffic accidents and hazards Monday morning in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department responded to 26 non-injury collisions, seven calls for motorist or pedestrian assistance and six traffic hazards prior to 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to the city. Crews from the Streets and Roads Department were trying to mitigate the hazards.

“Motorists are urged to remain cautious while driving,” Stacy Dimon, a spokesperson for the city, said in a news release. “While main roads are clear, some neighborhood and side roads could be slushy or partially snow covered. Forecasts call for snow showers to continue which may recoat roadways that had previously been cleared so drivers will need to remain alert.”

Crews began treating roads Sunday and were expected to continue working throughout Monday into the evening, according to the city. They’ll also respond to emergency calls for service if needed, according to the city.

“Motorists should always be aware of road conditions and how weather changes can affect road surfaces,” Dimon said. “Bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots will freeze before the roadway.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lexington effective until 7 p.m. Monday.