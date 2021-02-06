Man trapped under roof of house that collapsed on him in Lexington Saturday

Firefighters worked at the scene of a house that collapsed during demolition on Merino Street Saturday. WKYT

A man doing demolition work was rescued Saturday morning after a house collapsed on him in Lexington.

The man was part of a crew demolishing a house at 522 Merino Street when the roof fell on the man, trapping him underneath, said Lexington Fire Department said Major Shane Poynter.

The fire department was dispatched to the house at 10 a.m. and found two people outside the man inside, Poynter said. He said it took about an hour to stabilize the area where firefighters were working and free the man.

He said the man was awake and talking to the rescue workers throughout the ordeal. Poynter said his injuries were not life-threatening.

WKYT reported that the man was taken to a hospital.