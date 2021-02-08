‘Harsh’ winter weather ahead? Potential for ice and snow grows in Central Kentucky 

Snow and ice could be a problem for Lexington and other areas of Central Kentucky later this week, according to forecasters and the National Weather Service.

Winter weather was expected to make its way through the state starting Monday and the risk continues off and on through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A mixture of snow and rain Monday could turn completely to snow for some of the state. A winter weather advisory was issued starting Tuesday morning for parts of northern Kentucky.

Less than an inch of snow was expected to fall in areas just north of Lexington in the late afternoon and later into the night Monday, according to the National Weather Service. More than 2 inches of snow could accumulate farther north.

Central Kentucky will likely get freezing rain late Tuesday, according to the National Weather service, with snow in the northern part of the state and rain in the southern part of the state. There’s also a high probability that the winter storm could exceed the National Weather Service’s warnings in parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The winter storm could cause ice accumulation of at least one-tenth of an inch in Lexington, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Lexington are expected to dip below freezing every day from Tuesday to Friday. The low Thursday night is expected to be 20 degrees, with a high of just 30 degrees Friday.

“A harsh winter pattern continues to unfold across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and surrounding areas,” WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey wrote Monday morning. “We have multiple winter weather makers working in that will have a significant impact. The most concerning issue is the increasing threat for widespread freezing rain by the middle of the week.”

The National Weather Service advised people to expect slick roads and sidewalks and use caution while driving.