Flights at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport canceled over weather hazards nationwide

Flights at Blue Grass Airport were canceled Monday as winter storm systems caused power and other problems in many states.

Seventeen flights in and out of Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport Monday have been canceled, according to the airport’s website.

Most of the canceled flights were scheduled to arrive in Lexington Monday. Five were departures scheduled for late Monday afternoon or Monday evening.

Hazardous weather in Lexington was partially responsible for some cancellations, “but most of the cancellations are due to weather in other cities,” said Amy Caudill, a spokesperson for Blue Grass Airport.

A significant portion of the country was coping with the cold at the same time storm systems moved through Monday, producing freezing rain, ice and snow. There were hundreds of flight cancellations nationwide.

The number of Blue Grass Airport cancellations was increasing through the day Monday. Five arrivals were still scheduled Monday evening and night. Two departing flights were scheduled Monday night, one to Atlanta and another to Orlando.