Long-awaited downtown Lexington movie theater hiring; will open soon

Installation begins on a sign for the new Krikorian Premiere Theatre on Broadway in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, July 26, 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader

LexLive, a long-awaited entertainment complex that includes 10 movie screens, a bowling alley and three bars, is hiring for up to 100 positions and should open in March, LexLIve officials announced this week.

LexLive, at the corner of High Street and South Broadway, had to delay its opening several times over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered many movie theaters and restricted the number of patrons in restaurants and bars.

The complex includes 10 movie screens, a 13-lane bowling alley, a restaurant, three bars and an arcade.

Bruce Wren, operations manager for LexLive, said the opening will be sometime in March. An exact date is not yet known.

Positions include assistant managers, box office ticket takers, ushers, servers and bartenders. Wages are dependent on the position.

Anyone interested in applying should go to lexlive.com. There will be a job fair at the movie theater at 301 South Broadway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. People must fill out an application online prior to the open house, Wren said. Masks will be required, he said.

The LexLive opening is more than six years in the making.

Krikorian Premiere Theatres, a California-based movie theater chain, announced in 2014 plans to build a multitheater complex.

Various delays pushed back the groundbreaking for the 10-theater complex until 2018. It was substantially completed last year.