Lexington gets $9.6 million to help stop evictions, pay back rent. Here’s how to apply

The city of Lexington has received an additional $9.6 million from the federal government to help struggling tenants pay back rent or past-due utility bills.

To date, the city, through its various eviction and utility relief programs, has already awarded $4 million in rental assistance to 1,472 households.

“Thousands of our citizens have lost their jobs, had their hours cut, or taken on additional expenses because of COVID-19,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We’re fortunate that these additional funds can expand our city’s investment in preventing evictions. These funds will keep more people in their homes.”

The city and nonprofit staff who help administer the eviction relief funds are now attending Fayette District Court eviction hearings to make sure landlords and tenants know about the program, Gorton said.

If people have lost their job due to the pandemic and qualify for the city’s programs, the money goes to the landlord or the utility company.

The additional money comes as a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire next month.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control moratorium on evictions will expire March 31 unless it is extended again. But to take part in the program, a tenant must sign a CDC declaration form. Many don’t know about the program and don’t fill out the form.

Even with the moratorium in effect, tenants still must pay back rent owed. Some landlords have said some tenants believe they no longer have to pay rent because of the federal moratorium.

Housing advocates have asked Gorton and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to enact local eviction moratoriums. Both mayors have said they do not have the legal authority to enact local bans.

To apply, citizens should visit www.covid19renterhelp.org. Completed applications will be processed by the city and Community Action Council, a nonprofit which oversees many eviction assistance programs and other government programs for low-income families. Applicants should not contact Community Action Council or the city directly, the city cautioned.

“For the last 11 months, Community Action Council has been on the front lines helping thousands of families recover from the pandemic,” said Sharon Price, executive director of the Community Action Council. “ During that time, we have been in close partnership with the city to provide rental assistance to hundreds of tenants facing the threat of eviction. As we continue to assist eligible households through the city’s housing stabilization program, my team is committed to assisting those individuals and families as quickly as possible while also working to meet their other needs, as well.”