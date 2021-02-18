A 54-year-old man died after possibly getting caught in machine at Lexington business

A 54-year-old Paris man died Wednesday after a workplace accident at Contract Machining, according to police, fire and coroner reports.

Lexington police and fire were called to a business in the 500 block of Horton Court in Lexington around 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a man was caught in work machinery, Lexington police said.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he later died.

The Fayette County Coroner’s office late Wednesday identified the man as Dennis Scott Hay of Paris. Hay’s death is under investigation, according to the coroner’s office. No further details about Hay’s death were released late Wednesday.

Contract machines parts for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC, and mining industry, according to its website.