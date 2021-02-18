Kentucky storm updates: Snow totals up to 6 inches. New snow recoats Lexington roads

Kentucky’s third wave of severe winter weather dropped up to 6 inches of snow in some counties by early Thursday.

The majority of southern Kentucky from the western region of the state to the eastern region was under a winter storm warning Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy bands of snow moved across southern and Central Kentucky overnight and into the morning.

Fresh snow covered over ice and snow from previous storms, but precipitation was expected to “taper off” Thursday, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Watch below for new updates as the winter weather rolls on Thursday.

Lexington gets 1.5 inches of snow. Other areas get much more

7 a.m. – Lexington got 1.5 inches of snow overnight, according to LEX18. A strip of heavy snow hit other areas of the state, causing Clay and Menifee counties to get 4.2 inches. Rowan County also got 4.5, Russell County got 4.7, Estill and Powell counties got 5 and Rockcastle County got 6 inches.

Bailey wrote in his weather blog Thursday morning that it was possible for some areas to get more than 6 inches, especially in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky power outages down to under 70,000

7 a.m. – Power outages have been one of the biggest problems through three waves of winter storms, with as many as 154,000 customers without electricity earlier this week. PowerOutage.us reported 69,103 outages early Thursday, most of which were in Eastern Kentucky.

Lawrence County had the highest percentage of its customers without power. About 82.3 percent were experiencing outages. Elliott, Carter, Boyd and Magoffin counties were also still dealing with significant outages. Those Eastern Kentucky counties have experienced massive outages for a week. Some counties that got the most snow in the latest storm already had power outages after the weight of ice took down trees and lines.

Kentucky Power, a company that services much of Eastern Kentucky, said earlier this week restoration efforts would be ongoing through the weekend.

Lexington roads get recoated by more snow

6:15 a.m. – City crews from the Streets and Roads department worked overnight and early Thursday to treat and plow roads, but additional snowfall made the efforts “challenging.”

“The most recent snow showers have recoated many roadways that had previously been cleared so drivers will need to remain alert,” the city said in an email. “While primary roads are in good condition, many side and neighborhood roads remain icy and snow-covered.”

City offices that aren’t involved in weather-related work were set to open two hours late Thursday, according to the city.

Lexington police responded to three non-injury collisions, one injury collision, 12 motorists in need of assistance and three traffic hazards in the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the city.

Boyd County woman dies of Hypothermia

Wednesday night – Much of the eastern part of Kentucky was still without power from an ice storm that hit Monday night.

A 77-year-old Boyd County woman died Wednesday afternoon likely of hypothermia after going two days without power and heat, said Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.

The woman lived in an apartment complex and maintenance workers went to check on her and found her deceased, Hammond said.

Hammond strongly encouraged those still without power and heat to go to a warming station, overnight shelter or to someone’s house who has electricity and heat. It’s dangerous to go too long without heat with the temperatures dropping into the single digits overnight.

“We have a lot of people who are trying to stay in their home for a variety of reasons, because it’s their home or because of pets,” Hammond said. “The temperatures are down in the teens. We have warming stations and shelters set up for that reason.”

People with hypothermia often become sluggish and confused and don’t know when they need help, Hammond said.

“Nothing is worth losing your life,” Hammond wrote in a Facebook post encouraging Kentuckians without power to get to shelter.