Downtown Lexington parking garage collapses. Cause of collapse under investigation

A parking garage collapsed in downtown Lexington on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The Lexington Fire Department was investigating the cause of the collapse. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A parking garage in downtown Lexington partially collapsed early Thursday morning, but no one was injured, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the scene around 6 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Shane Poynter.

“When we arrived on scene we found the top level of the structure had fallen into the first level,” Battalion Chief Shane Poynter said. “There were no cars underneath and no one was hurt.”

A snow plow truck was on top of the structure when it collapsed, but he was on the other end of the structure and managed to get off the top, Poynter said.

Ryan Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The garage was closed off Thursday morning, as were the sidewalks around it to keep people away. Surrounding streets were also closed. The fire department was investigating the cause of the collapse, Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.