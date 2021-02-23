Golden Alert issued for 88-year-old woman missing from Lexington nursing home

Betty Witt Lexington Police Department

Police have issued a Golden Alert for an 88-year-old woman who went missing from a Lexington nursing home Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police said Betty Witt, who has dementia, was last seen at a nursing home on the 1600 block of Versailles Road at about 4:20 p.m.

Witt was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and black and white shoes. She is about 5’2” and weighs about 135 pounds. Police said she often uses a walker, but the nursing home staff does not think she has it with her.

Anyone who knows where Witt might be is asked to call 911.

The Lexington Fire Department was called to the facility at 1608 Versailles Road, at 7:12 p.m. to help search for the missing woman. Homestead Post Acute operates at that location.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Whitaker said at about 11 p.m. that police also had used their helicopter to search.

“We’ve exhausted every lead we know of at this point,” he said. “It’s really difficult when it’s night time.”