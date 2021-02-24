Brick falls off ‘Home of Jif’ peanut butter factory in Lexington, busy road closed

Part of a wall on at the J. M. Smuckers factory on Winchester Road falls in Lexington Ky., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Traffic was blocked on inbound Winchester Road Wednesday when part of the brick veneer on the J.M. Smucker Company building fell off unexpectedly.

About 11:20 a.m., Lexington police and fire responded to the scene, where they found part of the factory’s brick exterior had fallen off the building. Shortly after, more of the brick fell off the building, causing part of the “J.M. Smucker Company” sign to fall.

The inbound lanes of Winchester Road were blocked off so that an excavator could get to the scene and take down more of the wall, which was expected to eventually fall, according to Lexington police Lt. Daniel Truex. After that, one lane would likely remain closed for another hour, Truex said.

The collapse of the veneer didn’t affect the structure’s integrity, according to Jordan Saas, a battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department. The building itself was still intact.

No injuries were reported, Saas said.