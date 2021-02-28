Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lexington hit-and-run Saturday

File photo

A woman died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Lexington, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Donna Purcell, 59, died at 4:49 p.m. Saturday of multiple blunt force injuries in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Purcell was walking in the area of South Broadway and High Street, near Rupp Arena, when she was struck by a vehicle in a “hit and run incident,” according to the coroner’s office.

Lexington police had the intersection shut down for several hours as they investigated Saturday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Police told the news station that they were looking for a Chevrolet passenger car with moderate front end damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.