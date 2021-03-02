Flooding closes some Central Kentucky roads. Lexington hopes evacuations are over

There was concern that flooding from the Kentucky River could force additional Lexington residents to evacuate their homes this week, but the fire department was “encouraged” by new, dry forecasts.

Meanwhile, a dozen roads in Central Kentucky, including one in Fayette County, were closed Tuesday afternoon because of persistent high water, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Lexington Fire Department evacuated several homes on Beach Road Monday because there was 4 to 5 feet of water surrounding the houses, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

A handful of other residents decided to shelter in place instead of evacuate, Saas said. Those residents had homes on stilts and they felt their properties could hold up without trouble, according to Pat Dugger, the director of Lexington Emergency Management.

The residents who evacuated found places to go, Dugger said, either staying with family members or finding hotel rooms.

The fire department previously told other residents near the river to be prepared to evacuate. But the outlook was a little more positive Tuesday.

“We are monitoring the situation,” Saas said. “We are encouraged by the forecast that shows conditions that will allow our area to dry out some. We are prepared to evacuate residents as needed.”

There weren’t any additional evacuations conducted by the fire department Monday night or Tuesday morning, Saas said. But the river wasn’t expected to crest until late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Dugger said. The city already has established evacuation plans that would be put to use if evacuations increase later this week.

“If it’s just a few (families evacuating), then the Red Cross would put them up at a hotel, and if it’s a lot of them, then we would open a shelter,” Dugger said.

Beach Road in Fayette County remained open Tuesday afternoon, according to District 7 of the state transportation cabinet, which covers Central Kentucky. Also closed was Old Richmond Road between mile points 0 and 0.517, near the Fayette-Madison County line.

Flooding causes road closures in other Central Kentucky counties

In Bourbon County, North Middletown Road was closed between mile points 10.36 and 14.25.

Road closures were a little more common in some of the region’s other counties. Clark County had two road closures: Mina Station Road between mile points 0 and 2, and Athens Boonesboro Road between mile points 4 and 5.

Leavell Ridge Road was closed in Garrard County from mile point 2.54 to 2.552. Old Danville Road, also in Garrard County, was closed between mile points 0.1 and 0.5.

Madison County had two road closures. Redhouse Road was closed between mile points 10.5 and 10.7, and Crooksville Road was closed at mile point 4.402. Madison County also had water over roadways between mile points 1 and 1.4 on Crooksville Road, on Tates Creek Road at mile point 2.2 and on Union City Road at mile point 1.5.

Those three road sections were still open, but warning signs were up, according to the transportation cabinet.

Nest Egg Road in Montgomery County was closed at mile point 7.44 near the Clark County line due to a road slide, according to the transportation cabinet. Howards Mill Road was reopened, according to the Transportation Cabinet.

Josephine Road was closed in two places in Scott County: from mile point 25.27 to 26, and from mile point 13.19 to 20.09.

“Closures (and openings) can occur at different times for routes due to previous rainstorms,” the transportation cabinet said in a news release Tuesday. “Water recedes for areas at varied times depending on factors such as terrain, road location and amount of rainfall received.”