Movie screens, bowling, bars. What’s inside Lexington’s newest entertainment center?

Installation begins on a sign for the new Krikorian Premiere Theatre on Broadway in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, July 26, 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader

More than six years after it was announced, a new entertainment complex featuring 10 movie screens, three bars, a restaurant and a bowling alley will finally open March 11.

“We are excited to see this project become a reality. It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors,” said George Krikorian, president of Krikorian Premiere Theatres, the owner of LexLive.

LexLive, on the corner of South Broadway and High Street and across from Rupp Arena, has 10 luxury theaters that include heated, reclining seating. The LFX —Large Format Experience — auditorium features an 80-foot-wide screen, likely the largest movie screen in Kentucky.

LFX will showcase live sporting and entertainment events from around the world, according to LexLive. Those events include world championship sporting events, live concerts, plays, operas and other special simulcast events.

The 90,000-square-foot complex has a 500-seat restaurant, The Game Day Sports Bar, which will offer a from-scratch menu that includes shareable appetizers, street tacos, handcrafted burgers and pizzas.

In addition to the Game Day Sports Bar, the complex’s other two bars — the Corner Bar and Cinema Bar — will serve specialty cocktails, an expansive bourbon, whiskey and scotch selection and beers from local breweries.

The venue has 13 Brunswick bowling lanes, including a 4-lane VIP section and an arcade.

A ribbon-cutting is set for the morning of March 11, according to a press release. The venue will open to the public at 3 p.m. later that day.

The LexLive opening is more than six years in the making.

Krikorian, a California-based movie theater chain, announced in 2014 plans to build a multitheater complex.

Various delays pushed back the groundbreaking for the 10-theater complex until 2018. It was substantially completed last year. Coronavirus restrictions, which have shuttered many movie theaters, held up its opening multiple times in the past six months.