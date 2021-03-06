Fayette County

Two hospitalized after explosion and fire reported in downtown Lexington

Firefighters worked at a residence on West Short Street, where an explosion and fire were reported Saturday afternoon. At least two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening after a fire and explosion were reported on West Short Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a residence on the 500 block of West Short Street just before 4:30 p.m., and initial reports were that it might have been caused by a natural gas explosion.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the two people who were taken to a hospital had injuries that are “possibly life threatening.”

He said a final determination of the cause of the fire would be made by a fire investigator working together with Columbia Gas.

Saas said several structures sustained damage in the incident.

A Columbia Gas representative said the company was assisting with an investigation nearby on Quin Shearer Court, but no further details were available.

