Fayette County
Two hospitalized after explosion and fire reported in downtown Lexington
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening after a fire and explosion were reported on West Short Street Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported at a residence on the 500 block of West Short Street just before 4:30 p.m., and initial reports were that it might have been caused by a natural gas explosion.
Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the two people who were taken to a hospital had injuries that are “possibly life threatening.”
He said a final determination of the cause of the fire would be made by a fire investigator working together with Columbia Gas.
Saas said several structures sustained damage in the incident.
A Columbia Gas representative said the company was assisting with an investigation nearby on Quin Shearer Court, but no further details were available.
Comments