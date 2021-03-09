Chickens get loose in Lexington after truck carrying the birds hits a bridge

Chickens got loose in Lexington Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer carrying them struck a railway overpass on North Broadway, according to police and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The accident happened near New Circle Road, with the tractor-trailer hitting an R.J. Corman bridge, police said.

The truck hit the bridge a little after 1 a.m., police Lt. Daniel Truex said, and North Broadway was closed for hours as a result. A portion of the road reopened around 4:10 a.m., and it completely reopened about 25 minutes later, he said.

R.J. Corman was notified of the collision, Truex said. Officials from R.J. Corman inspected the bridge as a precaution, according to WKYT.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Control and Care responded to help round up the livestock, Truex said. The driver didn’t suffer any injuries and isn’t expected to face any charges, Truex said. It’s unclear if any chickens were hurt or killed in the accident.