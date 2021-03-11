Magazine names Lexington among best Southern cities on the rise in 2021

Lexington’s bourbon scene and cuisine were cited by a popular lifestyle magazine as reasons why the city is one of the South’s “best cities on the rise” in 2021.

In a ranking that included 10 southern cities, Southern Living wrote that Lexington has become known for “much more than just its bluegrass music and racetracks.”

“Caribbean and Sri Lankan cuisine commingle with farm-to-table powerhouses like Honeywood, owned by six-time James Beard Award-nominee chef Ouita Michel,” the magazine wrote.

The magazine praises Lexington’s growing bourbon scene, specifically mentioning Fresh Bourbon, the city’s first Black-owned distilling company, and the reopening of the James E. Pepper Distillery.

The ranking also includes cities like Greenville, S.C., Huntsville, Ala., and Waco, Texas.