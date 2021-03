Winchester Road was blocked off on Friday by fire equipment working on a business fire in the 900 block. jchisenhall@herald-leader.com

A significant portion of Winchester Road in Lexington was blocked Friday while firefighters worked on a fire in the 900 block amid a row of businesses.

The fire at 941 Winchester Road was reported about 11:30 a.m.

Winchester was closed from East Loudon to Liberty Road.

Smoke flowed out of a building in the 900 block of Winchester Road in Lexington Friday.