Lexington to open public pools, camps and restart summer events with restrictions.

Lifeguard Thomas Priest, right, watches participants lift water foam weights during the Senior Water Aerobics class on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Picadome Pool in Lexington, Ky. Mayor Linda Gorton has proposed closing the Picadome Pool as part of budget cuts. The senior water aerobics program will move to Southland pool. ecox@herald-leader.com

Lexington will open its six public pools, four spraygrounds and its popular summer youth camps this summer, but those programs will look different, city officials said Tuesday.

The city never opened its pools last summer and many of its traditional summer programs were curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city was only able to offer a limited number of camps at reduced capacity last summer.

Monica Conrad, director of parks and recreation, cautioned during a Tuesday Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council work session that the city follows state and federal guidelines that can change rapidly.

Plans for parks and pools could be adjusted depending on the number of new coronavirus cases.

Conrad said the pools will reopen at a reduced capacity. People will have to sign up in advance at the department’s WebTrac or online registration form. Time can be booked in three-hour segments.

Any unfilled spots will be available for walk-up patrons until capacity is met.

Woodland, Southland, Tates Creek and Castlewood pools will open May 29.

Shillito and Douglass pools will open June 5.

Spraygrounds at Jacobson and Masterson parks will open April 24. Castlewood and Douglass spraygrounds will open at the same time as the pools in those respective parks.

Conrad said the city will evaluate later if it is safe to offer swim lessons, swim leagues and senior aquatics programs as the season progresses. Annual swim passes will still be available.

“As the guidelines change, we may find out that we have plenty of space,” Conrad said.

Conrad said the park’s department needs lifeguards and other summer staff.

Also on for this summer are the city’s popular youth summer camp programs, including Kiddie Kapers Dance and Camp Kearney. Those camps will start in June and July.

“There are a limited number of participants for these camps,” Conrad said.

Camp registration starts April 20.

“If we can expand those and offer more, we will certainly look at doing so,” Conrad said.

In addition, the city is also tentatively planning to return some popular events — concerts, movies and dance. Those events will require preregistration and will have limited capacity.

Some of those events include:

Big Band and Jazz at Moondance Amphitheater from June 1 - July 19. Concerts continue at Ecton Park from July 6 to Aug. 24.

Friday Night Flicks, family-friendly movies at Jacobson Park, from June 4 - June 25.

Northside Nights, nine concerts in Castlewood and Douglass Parks, from June 3 - Aug. 26.

Ballet Under the Stars, in Woodland Park, will return Aug. 3 - Aug. 8.

Dirt Bowl, a popular basketball tournament in Douglass Park, will return July 20 into August.