Lexington police investigating New Circle hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

Lexington police are investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday night that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday on the outer loop of of New Circle Road near Meadow Lane, a light-colored passenger car struck a cyclist and then sped away, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.