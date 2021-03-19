Lexington propane tank accident leads to University of Kentucky evacuations

jchisenhall@herald-leader.com

Four office buildings on the University of Kentucky campus had to be evacuated Friday morning after a 500-gallon propane tank fell off a truck and began leaking, according to UK and fire officials.

The leak prompted a full hazardous materials response from the Lexington Fire Department as officials tried to get the tank capped and ensure it had stopped leaking.

The leak was reported just before 10 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. It happened near the Chemistry-Physics Building, according to UK spokesman Jay Blanton. Kastle Hall, Pence Hall, the Quadrangle and the Funkhouser Building had to be evacuated, Blanton said.

When the tank fell, “it sheered off the valve to the propane tank,” which caused the leak Saas said. Liquid propane spilled onto the ground and propane vapors were emitted.

“Unfortunately there was a drain system” in the area of where the tank leaked, Saas said, so the evacuated buildings had to be monitored for potential danger if propane got into the water system.

The fire department pulled fire alarms in the buildings to get people out quickly, Saas said.

The hope was that if any propane got into the water system, the water would dilute it to the point that it was harmless, Saas said.

No injuries had been reported as of late Friday morning and there wasn’t any risk to the public, Saas said.

The fire department cleared the scene and UK allowed people back into the buildings just before 12:45 p.m.