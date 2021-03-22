Downtown Lexington street will be closed 24 hours a day for work on collapsed garage

Part of Lexington’s South Mill Street will be closed 24 hours per day this week so crews can clear debris and rubble from a nearby parking garage which partially collapsed under the weight of snow and ice last month.

The road will be closed in both directions from West Vine Street to West High Street, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The closure was scheduled to start Monday at 8 a.m and continue through 4 p.m. Friday.

Drivers can use Broadway and Upper Street as detours to avoid the closed road.

The collapsed garage is connected to the BB&T building downtown, and belongs to the Webb Companies. The garage was often used by drivers after hours for parking during events or games at Rupp Arena. Dudley Webb of the Webb Companies said the collapse occurred where a structural beam gave way.

“There was snow buildup and ice in that one section which caused that one beam to collapse,” Webb said on Feb. 18, the day the collapse occurred.

Webb said then that the collapsed section of the garage would be rebuilt. No one was hurt in the collapse, according to the Lexington Fire Department.