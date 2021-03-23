‘Safe and thoughtful.’ Lexington Public Library set to reopen its downtown location

The Lexington Public Library mcornelison@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Public Library will reopen the first floor of its Central Library on Monday, according to an announcement made Tuesday morning.

The reopening will allow customers access to computers, fax and scan services and popular titles. Patrons can pick up materials placed on hold, according to the library. The Kentucky Room and its local history collections will be open by appointment too. The library reopening was prompted by Fayette County’s “orange zone” status on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Fayette County has been in the orange zone since Feb. 26. The incidence rate is used to measure the rate of coronavirus spread in each Kentucky county.

“As we slowly begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the Lexington Public Library is delighted to provide increased access to our branches in a safe and thoughtful manner,” Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach said in a statement. “For customers not ready to visit us in person yet, there are still a myriad of online and curbside services available.”

The Central Library at 140 East Main Street will join the Beaumont, Eastside, Northside, and Tates Creek branches, which are already offering limited, in-person services, library officials said. Branch hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and curbside options are available.