Man having mental crisis hit by Lexington officer in a police cruiser, cops say

Lexington police were investigating Tuesday night after a man having a mental crisis was hit by an officer driving a police car.

The 19-year-old man ran into the road and was struck by an officer arriving on the scene in the Garden Springs area, police said. A social worker had called 911 and said the man made verbal threats over the phone to harm his caseworker, police said.

The man threatened officers and was holding a knife when they arrived to do a welfare check, police said. The man then fled on foot.

“Officers initiated a foot pursuit,” Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. “While fleeing, the individual ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene.”

Officers immediately requested an ambulance and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was expected to be placed in emergency detention for his mental crisis.

It was unclear Tuesday night if the man would face any charges regarding the threats. Police needed to investigate further and the man’s mental health had to be treated first, Gordon said.

The officer who hit the man went through “critical incident testing,” which involves drug and alcohol testing, Gordon said. The results of those tests weren’t released.

The names of the officer and the man who was hit weren’t immediately released.