Woman found dead on a Lexington road overnight after apparent hit-and-run, police say

Lexington police were investigating an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday morning after a woman was found dead in the road.

Officers were called to the area of Bryan Station Road and Rookwood Parkway just after 1 a.m., where they found a woman dead who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. The woman hadn’t been identified yet. It was unclear when the collision actually happened, Van Brackel said.

Police had “no vehicle information at this point,” Van Brackel said. Investigators can’t determine what charges the suspect would face until they figure out more about what happened, he said. Investigators working the scene had trouble because of the rain.

“It affects our ability to assess the scene and collect the evidence,” Van Brackel said.

He also said the rain can make it more difficult to take photos at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.