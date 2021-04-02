Lexington teen dies after a snowboarding accident in Utah, police say

A Lexington teenager and student died Wednesday in a snowboarding accident in Utah, according to police and multiple reports.

The 18-year-old died after he went off a trail run and crashed into a tree while snowboarding at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah, according to Captain Phil Kirk from the Park City Police Department. He was wearing a helmet but still didn’t survive the injuries he sustained, Kirk said.

Ski patrol tried to administer life-saving treatment and transport him to a landing zone before he died, Kirk said.

Nathan Burnett was a senior at Henry Clay High School, said Fayette County School District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. spoke with Jordan Tarrence, the Henry Clay baseball coach, who said Burnett played baseball for the school as a freshman and sophomore.

“A lot of the boys were really good friends with Nathan,” Tarrence said. “The baseball family in Lexington is a pretty big family as well. So the Henry Clay family and the Eastern Little League family both lost a big part of that.”

Fayette County Public Schools were on spring break this week. Kirk said he knew Burnett was with others at the resort, but he wasn’t sure if they were family members or friends.

Deffendall said grief counselors would be available for Henry Clay students.