Lexington teen killed in snowboarding accident ‘died doing what he loved,’ family says

Nathan Burnett, 18, was killed on Tuesday, March 30, in a snowboarding accident. His family says he loved snowboarding and other outdoor activities. Photo courtesy of Stacey Burnett

For Lexington high school student and avid snowboarder Nathan Burnett, there likely weren’t many places he’d rather be during spring break than a ski resort.

The 18-year-old Henry Clay senior was killed in a snowboarding accident on March 30 in Park City Mountain, Utah, while on a trip with a friend during spring break, according to police and his family.

“He just never had any fear,” said Stacey Burnett, his mother. “He lived to his fullest; he didn’t try to refrain from doing the things that he loved. So he died doing what he loved.”

Nathan loved sports. He played little league baseball as a child and then played for Henry Clay High School as a freshman and sophomore. He also played travel baseball and competed in the Glendover Basketball League for most of his life, according to his obituary. He previously ran cross country at Henry Clay, his mom said.

But Nathan really loved more adventurous outdoor sports, Stacey said. He liked to hike, snowboard and find swimming holes. He attended summer camps where he got to enjoy the outdoors. He also volunteered as a camp counselor at Cathedral Domain, which is offered by the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington. Activities included rock climbing, rappelling, swimming, archery, hiking and “ballfield games.”

He “loved being able to be in nature,” Stacey said.

Nathan’s love for athletics influenced his aspirations in life, too. He was planning to attend either Colorado State University or the University of Cincinnati in the fall to study pre-physical therapy, Stacey said.

“He wanted to help with sports injuries and work around athletics,” she said.

‘He always wanted everyone to know how much he loved them’

Stacey said she’d always remember her son for the positive impact he had on others’ lives, whether they were family or not. He was best friends with his middle brother and served as a role model and mentor for his younger brother. He also loved tossing a football with his cousins and was “so kind” to them, she said.

“He always wanted everyone to know how much he loved them, and he always had a smile on his face,” she said.

Nathan was “someone who always, always loved his family and friends so much,” his mother said. “Even if he got in trouble for something, he never complained about it. He took it in stride and tried to do better.”

The positive impact Nathan had on others has been evident in recent days, Stacey said. Hundreds of friends and family have visited to offer condolences and drop off food. And she’s learned that Nathan impacted more people than she knew.

“I’ve had kids I didn’t even know from his high school call us and tell us how much they appreciated him,” she said.

Lexington teen tried to avert disaster on a difficult trail

Nathan died after crashing into a tree at the Park City Mountain Resort, according to police. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed but died from his injuries despite attempts by ski patrol to perform life-saving care.

Nathan, who was on a trip with one of his best friends and the family, had been snowboarding all day and hadn’t fallen once, his mother said. He decided to take one more run and ended up on a trail that was too difficult for him. He tried to cut over and get off of the trail, but he cut over too quickly and hit the tree.

His family was told that he was killed instantly and didn’t feel any pain. His loved ones found some comfort that he died doing something he enjoyed.

Fayette County Public Schools was planning to make grief counselors available to those who needed them as students and teachers returned to class Monday after spring break.

Nathan’s family scheduled a public visitation at Milward Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The family also asked for donations to go to Cathedral Domain. People can find out more about donations at cathedraldomain.org/donate.