Inmate dies while in custody of Fayette County Detention Center

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Detention Center on Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington.

A 40-year-old man who was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center died while in custody last week.

Shareef Hasan Martin was observed “suffering from apparent medical distress” at 6:21 p.m. March 30, according to a news release sent from the jail Tuesday afternoon.

Staff members for Corizon Medical, which provides medical services for the jail, determined that Martin needed to be taken to the hospital. The fire department took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. that night.

Martin had been booked into the jail the day before his death for violation of a protection order, according to the news release.

“Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death,” the release stated. “Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine.”