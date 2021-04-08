Lexington shooting victims crash while trying to drive to a hospital, police say

Two Lexington shooting victims crashed late Wednesday night when they tried to drive themselves to the hospital while suffering from their wounds, Lexington police said.

The victims were shot during an altercation in the 1800 block of Colchester Drive, according to Sgt. Brian Jared from the Lexington Police Department. Police were called to Colchester Drive around 11:16 p.m., Jared said.

“Some individuals on that scene in the front yard said there were individuals shooting back and forth at each other,” Jared said.

But when police showed up, the people involved were gone. While trying to investigate the scene, police received a call around 11:26 p.m. of a traffic accident at Limestone and Virginia Avenue. They found two people in one vehicle who had been shot, Jared said.

The victims were taken to the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Jared said. Investigators confirmed overnight that the shooting victims were involved in the Colchester Drive shooting. Their conditions were unknown Thursday morning.

The victims’ attempt to take their medical care “into their own hands” by trying to drive themselves to a hospital can complicate an investigation, Jared said.

“Sometimes when folks stay on scene we can get them medical care a lot quicker,” he said. When they try to drive themselves to the hospital, it can delay critical life-saving treatment.